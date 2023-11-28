652 temporary evac centres ready for northeast monsoon season, says minister

KUCHING (Nov 28): A total of 652 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) which can house 162,091 disaster victims are ready to be activated for the current northeast monsoon season, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said these PPS have been approved by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The ministry, through the Social Welfare Department (JKMS), is prepared to face the northeast monsoon season.

“Twenty-nine forward bases have also been equipped with stocks of dry food supplies and basic needs for emergency aid preparations in the event of a disaster. In Budget 2024, a total of RM53 million has been allocated for various welfare assistance including Disaster Assistance,” she said in her ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

On another matter, she said a total of RM8.9 million has been spent as of October this year to help 1,117 patients under the Medical Assistance, Kidney Patient Assistance (BPBP) and Prosthetic/Support Aid.

She also disclosed that from 2021 to 2023, the Sarawak government has allocated RM1.26 million for the purchase of 30 haemodialysis machines to be placed in 19 government hospitals and health clinics and is expected to benefit 180 kidney patients.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), she said the government also provides welfare financial assistance to target groups for survival.

“From January to October 2023, the total number of financial aid recipients in Sarawak stands at 55,188 with an expenditure of RM212.05 million,” she said.