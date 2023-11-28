Abd Karim: More going to Sarawak’s national parks, nearly 427,000 visitors recorded as of October

KUCHING (Nov 28): Visitor arrivals to national parks in the state recorded an increase of 34 per cent for the third quarter of 2023, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said as of October this year, 426,925 visitors were recorded at the 25 national parks and nature reserves in Sarawak that are open to visitors.

“Of this total, 319,931 were domestic visitors and 106,994 were foreign visitors,” he said when presenting his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

He told the august house that national parks and nature reserves in Sarawak continued to be the most preferred destinations for both domestic and foreign visitors.

“Currently there are 67 gazetted Totally Protected Areas, comprising 47 national parks, 15 nature reserves, and five wildlife sanctuaries.

“Out of these, only 25 of the areas are open to visitors,” he said.

Among them are Bako National Park, Kubah National Park, Santubong National Park, Talang Satang National Park, Kuching Wetland National Park, Matang Wildlife Centre, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, and Sama Jaya Nature Reserve in Kuching; Wind Cave Nature Reserve and Fairy Cave Nature Reserve in Bau; Gunung Gading National Park and Tanjung Datu National Park in Lundu; Batang Ai National Park in Lubok Antu; and Maludam National Park in Betong.

Others are Bukit Lima Nature Reserve in Sibu; Similajau National Park and Bukit Kana National Park in Bintulu; Bukit Sembiling Nature Reserve and Bukit Hitam Nature Reserve in Limbang; as well as Niah National Park, Lambir Hills National Park, Loagan Bunut National Park, Gunung Mulu National Park, Miri Sibuti Coral Reef National Park, and Piasau Nature Reserve in Miri.

Abdul Karim said nine highly visited national parks and nature reserves namely Bako National Park, Kubah National Park, Gunung Gading National Park, Tanjung Datu National Park, Similajau National Park, Niah National Park, Lambir Hills National Park, Matang Wildlife Centre, and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre have been upgraded with WiFi connectivity to enhance visitors’ experience.

On a related matter, Abdul Karim said an ongoing door-to-door awareness campaign involving 453 households was organised by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) on March 16 and July 8, 2023, as part of the initiatives undertaken to boost awareness and support for the nomination of Archaeological Heritage of Niah National Park as a Unesco World Heritage site, prior to the arrival of the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) assessor on Sept 29 and Oct 5, 2023 to Niah National Park.

“In addition, a four-episode series documentary video entitled ‘Inside Out Niah Caves’ was produced and is currently in the discussion stage to be broadcast by TV Sarawak (TVS).

“The documentary highlights the Outstanding Universal Value and other significant identities of The Archaeological Heritage of Niah National Park’s Caves Complex, which comprises the Archaeology, Bird’s Nest Harvesting, Cultures of the Locals Communities, as well as the Natural Features & Biodiversity of Niah National Park,” he said.