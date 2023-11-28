Abd Karim: Sarawak records 28,000 health visitors this year with RM54 mln revenue

KUCHING (Nov 28): Sarawak recorded 28,000 health visitors to the state this year with an estimated revenue of RM54 million, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the projected healthcare travel revenue for the state in 2023 is currently at RM91.5 million.

“This indicates optimism and confidence in the continued growth of the sector and supports that Sarawak as a well-positioned destination to build on its success in attracting international patients,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He pointed out that Sarawak is an attractive health tourism destination sector where Indonesia and Brunei serve as the main health revenue contributors while China is seen as the next potential source for market diversification.

“As reported by Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), amongst the top treatments sought after in Sarawak are orthopaedic surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, oncology, obstetrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology and health screening,” he said.

He said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is working closely with the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and had participated in its Malaysia Healthcare Expo (MHX) held in Jakarta in February this year.

“Apart from participating in this expo, STB actively organised healthcare roadshows in three cities, namely Jakarta, Balikpapan, and Banjarmasin in Indonesia, along with Sarawak tourism industry players,” he said.

He also said that STB took the opportunity to be the first to promote health tourism in cities such as Kalimantan, Balikpapan, Samarinda and Banjarmasin due to the relocation of Indonesia’s capital city to Nusantara.

“In Sept 2023, STB had participated in Sabre Brunei Travel Fair, Bandar Seri Begawan, where it promoted specific treatments such as dental, endoscopy, cardiology and health screening for Bruneians,” he added.