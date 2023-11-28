Abd Karim: Two Orang Ulu parangs among 43 objects returned to S’wak Museum Dept this year

KUCHING (Nov 28): Two Orang Ulu parangs are among the 43 objects received by the Sarawak Museum Department this year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the two parangs were originally obtained by Duncan Shimwell McDougal, an officer during the Brooke era in the 1920s.

“In addition, the department also received 19 prints of old Sarawak pictures, 19 objects from Bau, one ‘pua kumbu’ from Australia and two beaded accessories from the United States of America,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Abdul Karim said the department’s excellent reputation for collection care has instilled confidence and led to the return of Bornean objects from around the world.

In his speech, Abdul Karim also said the department is making significant progress in safeguarding Sarawak’s tangible and intangible heritage.

He pointed out that under the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance (SHO 2019), the department has made progress in gazetting heritage sites, buildings, and monuments, while also conducting enforcement activities to ensure compliance with the Ordinance.

“A total of 45 buildings, 15 monuments, and 9 sites under SHO 2019 have been gazetted, with another 29 historical monuments and heritage sites are to be gazetted.”

Abdul Karim said the department has also undertaken extensive conservation and maintenance efforts on various heritage sites across Sarawak, including Liu Shan Bang Old Flagpole in Bau and Fort Charles in Kabong.

On another note, Abdul Karim said the department has engaged with over 12,000 students through exhibitions and activities this year, with programmes such as the Scholars of Yayasan Peneraju for Transformation (ShYFT Gives Back) gave orphans the opportunity to visit the museum to gain deeper understanding of Sarawak’s heritage.

The museum is also continuing to produce The Sarawak Museum Journal, which is the oldest publication in the region, providing a valuable platform for scholarly research and disseminating knowledge about Sarawak’s history and culture, he added.

In regards to international collaboration, Abdul Karim stated that the department actively seeks partnerships with museums and institutions worldwide – with notable collaborations include those with the British Museum in London, the Heritage Conservation Centre in Singapore and the Pitt Rivers Museum at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.