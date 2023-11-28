Capt Mohd Iszuadi now in charge of MMEA Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 28): Capt (Maritime) Mohd Iszuadi Mohamad Hassan is now the new director of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for Bintulu Maritime Zone.

He was assigned to the Maritime Safety and Surveillance Division at the Putrajaya headquarters before being appointed as MMEA Bintulu director, effective Nov 21.

Mohd Iszuadi, during a simple announcement here yesterday, conveyed his hopes and plans to his officers and staff at the Bintulu Maritime Zone.

“All requirements related to operations in the Bintulu Maritime Zone will be improved from time to time including the handling of complaints, which must be taken seriously, acted upon quickly and effectively,” he said.