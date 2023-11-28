Cut my salary to re-install inspection trolley – Peter

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony willing to have his salary cut and use it to re-install the inspection trolley (IT) at Pangi railway in Tenom for emergency use.

He made the offer when debating the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, following the decision by the Sabah State Railway Department to take the inspection trolley back.

“I’ve once instructed to place an IT in Pangi that can fit two to three people, for emergency cases because the automatic train service stops at 6pm.

“We put an IT in that area for the villagers to use it for emergency cases such as medical treatment or mother giving birth.

“Unfortunately, the IT was taken back and stored, instead of being used for emergency cases in the village,” he said.

Peter expressed his sadness for the welfare of the unfortunate people in the village.

“I am requesting that if the service cannot be provided, I am willing to cut my salary so that the IT in the Pangi area will be returned for community use,” he added.

Peter also said concession companies responsible for maintaining roads in Sabah should have the capacity, facility and strength to do any emergency works instead of waiting for approved allocation from the government.

“I am bringing complaints from the people of Melalap on an accident recently, causing the victim to suffer a broken leg and waist while going out to tap rubber early in the morning.

“This accident was caused by unmaintained roads. When we complained to JKR in the area, some of them said works cannot be done because there is no allocation.

“This similar case is also happening with the maintenance of bridges in the interiors where contractors are not doing their maintenance works if the allocation is not there,” he said, urging the state government to find solutions.

“How are we going to solve the problem of contractors who only do their job when we ‘hammer’, or when we shout at them. This is not in the direction of progress, so I hope there is action taken.

“When I was in the ministry, I gave three warnings. First and second warnings are still okay, but after the third warning we terminated their service,” he added.

Peter, who was the former Infrastructre Development Minister, said appointed contractors should know their responsibilities especially with 10 to 30 years of concessions worth up to billions of Ringgit.

“Maintenance works for emergency cases are the jurisdiction of appointed contractors because the amount given is not small, some even reach billions. This concession companies were given up to 10, 20 or even 30 years.

“So, if they are not serious about carrying out their responsibilities, then replace them with other contractors. Government should also blacklist them because I believe there are many other companies that can carry out the work,” he added.