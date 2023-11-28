Despite Bersatu’s clampdown, another of its MPs just declared support for PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today confirmed in the Dewan Rakyat that he will support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker openly announced it during the supplementary question for the Prime Minister’s Question Time, making him the fifth from the party to do so.

“My question is, is the prime minister ready to welcome the willingness of MPs with the experience, expertise, and abilities to help the people and develop the country’s economy?

“I myself am ready to give and help the government create a civil society to deal with the rising price of goods and the cost of living by taking the ‘ibrah’ of the Prophet Yusuf,” he said in Dewan Rakyat, using the Arabic term meaning “lesson”.

“With this, Bukit Gantang declares its support for Tambun as the 10th prime minister and the idea of the Madani government,” he announced, referring to Anwar.

He now joins Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, and Jeli MP Zahari Kechik in backing Anwar. – Malay Mail

