Devt of farming facilities at Sg Baji Agropark in Sarikei completed, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Nov 28): The development of farming facilities at Sg Baji Agropark in Sarikei has been completed, said Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the agropark, which is designed with a mixed farming system comprising greenhouse facilities and open farming lots to produce high-value food crops, is expected to commence operation in the first quarter of next year.

“For the seven other agroparks namely Bebuling and Lubok Tamang in Betong; Asajaya and Gedong-Semelatong in Samarahan; Simanggang, Sri Aman; Dalat, Mukah; and Mulu, Miri, they are still in various stages of implementation,” he told the august House at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Dr Rundi, in his ministerial winding-up speech, also touched on precision farming parks, a newly introduced initiative to be implemented by his ministry to enlarge the area for agrofood production.

“The park is a high-tech greenhouse cluster that will be offered to agropreneurs as well as the private sector acting as anchor company to grow high-value food crops such as lettuce, chili, ginger, tomato and golden melon.

“This commercial scale food production area will be equipped with precise and modern agriculture facilities.”

He said to date, two such parks have been approved and will be built in Sg Sebiew, Bintulu and Kabuloh, Miri.

“A total allocation amounting to RM60 million under Alternative Funding has been approved for this project.

“Both projects are in the final stages of planning and the construction will take 18 months,” he said, adding that the parks are expected to attract greater youth and private sector involvement.