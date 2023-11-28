Dewan Negara Speaker among five new appointments to special committee on corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Five new members have been appointed to the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) for a period of three years from October 9, 2023 to October 8, 2026.

They are Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), Mohd Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau), and Young Sefura Othman (PH-Bentong).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented the letters of appointment in a brief ceremony at the Parliament Building here today.

Also present was Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

In a statement today, the office of Dewan Negara Speaker said the members were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to advise the prime minister on any aspect of the problem of corruption in Malaysia and to examine the annual report of the MACC.

“This special committee also has the role to examine the comments of the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board and seek clarification and explanation on the Commission’s annual report, it said.

The JKMR comprise seven members from the Dewan Negara and the Dewan Rakyat, representing both the ruling and opposition parties.

Another two members still within their period of appointment are Bersatu Senator Nasir Hashim and Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang).

MACC, in a statement, hoped the appointment of the JKMR members would help fulfil the community’s expectations of the Commission’s independence, efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability in the performance of its duties.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Wan Junaidi said his focus was on updating the legal infrastructure and improving transparency and accountability within the MACC structure.

He said the matter should be handled with attention due to his previous experience as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law).

“I have found many things called legal infrastructure that have not been implemented to improve the legal situation in our country, for example, related to political funding, which the government has not yet implemented,” he said. — Bernama