Dr Rundi: Ministry to adopt new approach for padi cultivation

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development will adopt a new approach for padi development, said minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He explained all farm infrastructure will be fully developed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak while the Department of Agriculture (DoA) Sarawak will focus on padi planting.

“The conventional approach whereby the basic infrastructure is developed by DID Sarawak while the tertiary infrastructure development and padi cultivation is under DoA Sarawak is found to be ineffective,” he said when delivering his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

He said the ministry has proposed for suitable areas in the state to be gazetted solely for padi cultivation.

To date, he said his ministry has identified more than 30 existing DID Schemes throughout Sarawak that were primarily developed for padi cultivation, with an estimated area of more than 10,000 ha.

“In certain areas, these schemes were developed in the 1970s and currently have either been totally or partially abandoned. Some are cultivated with other crops such as oil palm, instead of padi.

“Considering this situation, my ministry proposed to gazette areas solely for padi cultivation that covers some of the existing DID Schemes and newly identified areas,” he said.

To review padi cultivation in these schemes, Dr Rundi said his ministry has proposed for dilapidated farm infrastructure to be rehabilitated and upgraded.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, a total sum of RM8.3 million was allocated to upgrade the farm infrastructure in Tanjung Purim Irrigation Scheme, Lundu and to develop new infrastructure for the proposed Controlled Drainage Scheme at Kampung Mujat, Serian.

“Both projects are in the final stages of planning with a combined total area of about 350 ha,” he said.

Other rehabilitation projects that are being carried out are at Lubok Punggor Scheme in Gedong and Tanjung Sebekut Controlled Drainage Scheme in Betong division with an allocation of RM30 million and RM5 million respectively.

“The Tanjung Sebekut project has been completed while Lubok Punggor Scheme project is in design stage.

“Meanwhile, the proposed development or tertiary drainage and irrigation infrastructure at Selepong Panggil, Sri Aman is in the process of confirming land boundary among the landowners,” he said.

Dr Rundi said DoA Sarawak is currently planting quality foundation seed, namely MR315 in Stumbin, Sri Aman, which is scheduled to be harvested in January 2024 and will be distributed to around 520 farmers who are willing to plant the modern rice variety for the main planting season in September 2024.

“For the current planting season, DoA Sarawak has distributed 22.5 metric tonnes of certified padi seed, MR297 to around 350 padi farmers in Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman division, involving a total planting area of 150 ha.

“MR297, a modern padi variety can yield between four and six metric tonnes of padi per ha as compared to the traditional padi variety, with an average yield of 2.7 metric tonnes,” he said.

Dr Rundi also said his ministry will continue to encourage state farmers to plant these modern padi varieties and to educate them on good agriculture and farm management practices for increased production, productivity, and income.

“In addition, my ministry also welcomes the introduction of high-yielding hybrid padi seeds into Sarawak.

“However, the importation of hybrid padi seed must adhere to the state’s regulations on the importation of grains and grain products into Sarawak to ensure the imported seed does not bring pests and diseases into Sarawak,” he stressed.