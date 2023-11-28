DUN turns heated as Bung tells Masiung to not talk big

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday became heated when Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah to not “temberang” (Sabahan slang for talk big).

Masiung, when debating the 2024 State Budget questioned why Bung Moktar attacked him personally the previous day, claiming development in Kuamut was done by him.

“Yesterday Lamag asked what Kuamut was doing. He doesn’t know what I’m doing because in one term he went to Kuamut only once, and claiming development in Kuamut was done by him.

“He was already an MP for two terms before I became an assemblyman. The people of Kuamut know this, and I sympathise with Lamag because firstly, despite being an experienced political figure and who I respect, he still fails to understand the role between an MP and assemblyman.

“Secondly, he fails to understand the function of state and federal governments and thirdly, he still fails to understand the jurisdiction of the state and federal governments,” Masiung said.

Bung Moktar however defended himself even though he was not allowed to interrupt.

The Kinabatangan member of parliament said he never talked about personal things.

“I know Kuamut history. Want me to tell political history? Kuamut first entered politics through where? Through me. I brought him in. Jangan temberang (don’t talk big). You can temberang other people but not me. You crawled around asking to be YB. Don’t play personal here.

“Whatever project I brought to the Kuamut area, he claimed it was done by him. That’s why I raised the matter here so that his temberang ends here,” said Bung.

Masiung however continued his speech saying he did not understand why his “abang” (big brother) Bung mentioned his name and constituency.

“Actually, my abang is my teacher and friend. I don’t know why. Maybe he is interested to contest in Kuamut? Because I heard Lamag is a hot seat,” he added.

Bung Moktar then stood up and replied that he would not feel troubled even if people lined up to contest in Lamag.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Richard Yong Ke Wong then told Bung Moktar and Masiung to settle things outside.