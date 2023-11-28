Fatimah: Sarawak determined to reclaim Para Sukma championship title

KUCHING (Nov 28): Sarawak is determined to reclaim the championship title of Para Sukma when it is hosted in the state from Sept 20-28 next year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said if Sarawak wins the overall title next year, it will be the 14th time.

“The tournament this time will offer 10 types of para sports with 358 events to compete in. An estimated total of 1,400 athletes accompanied by 600 officials from all over Malaysia will participate,” she said when delivering her ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Fatimah also revealed that during the Sports and Events Determination Workshop held from Nov 8-10, Sarawak successfully convinced the highest committee of Para Sukma to maintain the age limit for participants, which is 14 to 45 years old.

She added the workshop also agreed that events will continue to be contested even if participation is only from two states with four participants.

“Maintaining these participation conditions is important to give the widest possible opportunity to disabled athletes to empower themselves through sports. It is not just about winning, but providing opportunities to achieve their maximum potential,” she said.