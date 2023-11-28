Health Ministry tables revised anti-tobacco law, omits generational smoking ban

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa today tabled the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, a revision of the previous anti-tobacco law.

The Bill now omits the Generational End Game (GEG) policy, which would have prohibited the sale and use of any form of smoking material including electronic cigarettes or vaping to individuals born from Jan 1, 2007.

“The second reading of the Bill is scheduled for [tomorrow],” she said.

She had earlier retracted the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 to make way for the revised anti-smoking Bill. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME