House in Matang slightly damaged in afternoon fire

KUCHING (Nov 28): A house at Taman Serapi Jaya in Matang was slightly damaged in a fire this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 1.19pm, and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“The fire was already extinguished by the neighbours before the firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The blaze was confined to a room measuring 10×12 square feet, and it had destroyed approximately 30 per cent of the residence,” he added.

He said the firefighters proceeded to conduct overhaul work to ensure that no remnants of fire were left at the scene.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 1.58pm.