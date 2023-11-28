Housemaid RM24,290 poorer, no thanks to online job scam

SIBU (Nov 28): A local housemaid’s hope of increasing her income was shattered after she lost RM24,290 to an online scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said on Nov 23 the victim, in her 20s, received a message via WhatsApp offering an online part-time job with a salary between RM200 and RM300.

“She became interested with the offer and clicked on a link, which connected her with the suspect named Lucy on Instagram for the job description.

“The suspect explained to the victim that the job was to sell movie tickets and she was required to transfer money to several bank accounts given by the suspect.

“The suspect also promised that she would receive RM24,600 if she managed to sell 50 tickets,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the victim heeded the instructions and clicked on a link provided by the suspect to start the job.

She also transferred RM24,290 to six bank accounts provided by the suspect on the same day.

“She only realised she was scammed when she did not receive any payment. She lodged a police report on Nov 27,” he said.

Zulkipli advised the public not to be easily duped by jobs being offered on social media, especially those offering attractive returns.

“People should make a detailed check with the relevant company or agency before applying or accepting a dubious job offer,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.