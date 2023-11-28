Issuance of SST for Phase 1B of Pan Borneo Sabah Highway packages by March

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): The Letter of Acceptance (SST) for the entire 19 work packages of Phase 1B of the Pan Borneo Highway involving 366 kilometres of alignment is expected to be issued by March next year, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly was told Tuesday.

State Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir said from the total, the SST for four packages is expected to be issued by this year end while another 15 SST will be issued next March.

“The state government is also committed to complete the tender process for 19 work packages for the Pan Borneo Sabah Phase 1B project involving a cost of RM15.7 billion,” he said.

He said this when responding to an oral question by Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin (GRS-Nabawan) who asked about the effective strategies implemented by the government in solving infrastructure problems and the basic needs of the people.

He said that in order to overcome the water supply problem, the state government is conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a hydroelectric dam in Ulu Padas, Tenom and a dam in Kaiduan, Papar.

Abidin said that if these two high-impact projects are realised later, they will be able to meet the needs of the people of Sabah for 100 years in northern, central and southern areas of Kota Kinabalu.

“This includes the interior from Kimanis, Bongawan, Membakut, Kuala Penyu, Menumbok, Sipitang and the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT) industrial area with the implementation of Phase I Water Treatment Plant in stages to meet the the needs up to 2050,” he said.

He said in order to overcome the problem of electricity supply, the transmission line connection project between Sabah and Sarawak with a total capacity of 30 to 50 MW is being implemented and is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Steps were also taken to strengthen Sabah’s grid transmission system through the 275 kilovolt Southern Link Transmission Line (TPSL) project along 331 kilometres connecting PMU (Main Substation) in Mengalong, Sipitang and PMU Tawau,” he said.

He said the project is currently in the process of negotiation with the federal government to determine the financing mechanism and is expected to start next year to ensure it is fully completed in 2030.