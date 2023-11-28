JKR to act swiftly in repairing damaged section of diversion road in Ulu Niah

MIRI (Nov 28): There would no delay in repairing the pothole-riddled section of a diversion road in Ulu Niah near Sungai Lamuas, caused by the current rainy weather, assured Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineer Stephen Ung.

He was responding to public complaints posted on social media over the poor state of a stretch of the road, which had resulted in many road users refraining from using it for fear of getting stuck in the potholes.

“Our maintenance team will start to rectify the road condition,” he said yesterday.

One netizen, Nazatul Fazlinia, took to Facebook to complain about the temporary road posing danger to motorists, and vehicles and many smaller one being unable to pass through as the troughs were deep and waterlogged.

She called upon the relevant authorities to repair the road to ensure safe passage of vehicles.