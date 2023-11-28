Karim outlines eco-system to support S’wak athletes 

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Sarawak government has launched various key focus programmes through Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and National Sport Institute to help state athletes emerge as champions at next year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma), said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He was speaking at his ministry’s winding up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Among the programmes highlighted were those related to sports science and sports medicine education, high-performance team coaching, sports psychology and sports rehabilitation.

The minister also provided an update on preparations for the 21st Sukma to be hosted by Sarawak from Aug 17 to 24 next year. A total of 16,000 athletes and officials are expected to be involved in 489 events from 37 sports held in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

Funds amounting to RM53.45 million have been specifically allocated to SSC and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) to prepare state athletes for Sukma in areas such as training, exposure, equipment and competition.

An amount of RM144.6 million has also been allocated under the 12th Malaysian Plan for on-going projects, new projects and upgrading of sports facilities to be made ready in terms of specifications and operations as Sukma venues, with 28 venues identified so far.

The construction of a new wushu training and competition centre is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed in June although there is a contingency plan in place if its completion is delayed.

Construction of the Sarawak Sports Village is expected to be completed in early 2024 to accommodate about 500 athletes.

The village incorporates one female and one male four-storey hostel buildings, one multi-purpose hall and dining hall and an ancillary building.

Andul Karim also revealed that the Sarawak Games (Suksar) will be held in Sibu from Jan 15 to 18 for 13 sports, namely weightlifting, cycling, basketball, volleyball, futsal, hockey, judo, karate, pencak silat, sepak takraw, boxing, taekwondo and wushu.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate a long list of Sarawakian athletes across multiple sports for their achievements on the international stage.