Kuching girl sent to Henry Gurney School for possessing, abusing drugs

KUCHING (Nov 28): An 18-year-old girl was ordered to be sent to the Kota Kinabalu Henry Gurney School for three years after she pleaded guilty to possessing and abusing drugs in August this year.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against the girl from Kuching after reviewing her social report presented by the Social Welfare Department.

For drug possession, the girl was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act for drug possession.

For drug abuse, she was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act for drug abuse.

The girl was arrested by the police in front of Pusaka Sarawak, Jalan Sumber Alam here after she was suspected to be involved in drug-related activities at around 11am on Aug 24, this year.

An inspection carried out by the police found a small transparent plastic containing crystallised substance in her sling bag.

A chemist report later confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine weighing 0.11g.

She was also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine at the Sarawak Contingent Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) here at 8.15pm on the same day.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the girl was unrepresented by a counsel.