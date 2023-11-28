Man in Kuching fined RM2,000 for dishonestly retaining stolen items

KUCHING (Nov 28) The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining a stolen speaker and an electric drill belonging to his former employer.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence after Sylvester Navy, 26, who was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Sri Malihah Phase 4, Matang here around 11pm on Nov 21, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a clerk working for Sylvester’s former employer had lodged a police report after a few items such as an electric drill, a speaker, a woofer, and two boxes of drywall screws were stolen on Nov 2. The estimated losses were RM1,000.

The police, who acted on the report lodged, arrested Sylvester on Nov 21 at his house in Taman Sri Malihah Phase 4.

Investigation later revealed that Sylvester had retained the stolen electric drill and speaker belonging to his former employer in his house.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Sylvester was unrepresented by a counsel.