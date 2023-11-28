No RTP funding from Tiong for local council’s infra projects in Dudong since 2021, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Nov 28): Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has not allocated any Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds to Sibu’s local authorities to carry out infrastructure upgrading works in the constituency since 2021, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian claimed.

Urging Tiong to allocate funds from his RTP, Dr Sim, who is a deputy premier, told the State Legislative Assembly sitting today that the previous Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King had allocated funds to the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

He revealed that from 2017 to 2020, Thai King had allocated RM3.65 million and RM5.04 million to SMC and SRDC from his RTP.

“However, since 2021 Ahli Yang Berhormat for Dudong has not allocated any RTP funding for SMC and SRDC to carry out the necessary upgrading infrastructures projects within his own Dudong constituency.

“I would suggest for Ahli Yang Berhormat for Dudong to allocate some of his annual RM5 million RTP funding to SMC and SRDC as well as to ask for Project Rakyat from YAB Premier for his Dudong constituency,” said Dr Sim, who is also the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, in his winding up speech.

During the sitting last week, Tiong, who is the federal Tourism Minister, had claimed that Dudong constituents were frustrated that there were no solutions to their flood woes in spite of the announcements made by the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Earlier, Dr Sim said in his winding up speech that SMC and SRDC had received additional funds for Dudong amounting to RM2.77 million and RM5.469 million respectively from the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) and Ministry of Local Government Development Malaysia.

He said the additional funds were utilised for the upgrading and repairs of roads and footpaths and provision of street lighting.

In this respect, Dr Sim said the councils and his ministry have routinely put up requests for additional funds to the State Financial Secretary and the federal minister as per normal government procedures.

“However, additional funding for council infrastructure improvement can be topped up from the assemblyman’s own RTP fund for their, area while assemblymen can also request for assistance under the YAB Premier’s Projek Rakyat and Projek Khas.

“Assemblymen can even request for assistance from federal ministries such as the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said under the 12th Malaysia Plan, his ministry was allocated RM490.95 million for the implementation of various projects by 24 local authorities inclusive of 36 new projects amounting to RM35.9 million that were approved under the Mid-Term Review.

As of Oct 31 this year, RM169.73 million of the approved allocation has been disbursed for 301 infrastructure projects such as roads and drainage improvements, improvement of waterfronts, upgrading of markets, provision of street lightings, traffic lights, public toilets, public libraries, town and landscape beautification and also rural facilities and amenities.

Apart from that, Dr Sim said the Sarawak Government’s RTP programme was crucial in revitalising rural areas through the construction and upgrading of infrastructures and public facilities for the people.

Under these initiatives, the local authorities under his ministry were allocated with RM121 million in 2023 comprising of 816 projects and all of these projects are at various stages of implementation by the local authorities too.

Commenting on road maintenance, he said road infrastructure is a very important public asset hence regular programme of road maintenance is required to keep existing roads in optimal condition.

This year, he said a total of RM288.2 million has been approved under MARRIS for his ministry to maintain the council’s roads, including road fixtures, road shoulders, roadside drains and more in the 24 local authorities’ areas.