Over 80,000 expected at five-day Pesta Orang Kampung Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 28): Over 80,000 visitors are expected at Pesta Orang Kampung Bintulu.

The biggest halal food fair on Nov 29 to Dec 3 at Lasar Kenyalang will bring together over 180 ‘viral’ food and beverage vendors.

To run from 4pm to 12am daily, there will be various activities including special performances by national artistes such as Ramlah Ram on Dec 2 at 9pm and Lan Solo on Dec 1 at 9pm.

Other activities include bergendang by Dayang Mastura and Dayang Azura on Nov 30 at 9pm and Midnite Buskers from Friday to Sunday.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the weather on the first day of the festival tomorrow is expected to be fine with no rain in the afternoon and evening.

However, there will be isolated rain and isolated thunderstorms on the following days, so visitors are advised to be prepared.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring a picnic mat to the site for their own convenience.

On Dec 2-Dec 3, visitors are encouraged to wear traditional Malay costumes to attend the festival.