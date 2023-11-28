Peace advocacy highlighted in ‘English in Camp’ programme in Serian

SERIAN (Nov 28): A two-day camp programme took place at SK Riih Daso here last weekend, aimed at enhancing awareness among parents and the community of their roles in their children’s education and ensuring that they would gain confidence in learning and mastering the English language.

Matching its theme ‘English in Camp’, the programme also incorporated fun elements in all its activities that focused on integrating 21st Century Learning (PAK-21) methods meant to make English language education enjoyable for school-children.

The sessions were facilitated by Bukit Semuja Education Zone and the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) in collaboration with a global peace non-governmental organisation (NGO) Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL).

“It is a camp programme for the pupils of SK Riih Daso, where we integrate the message of peace in the activities, such as having the children do drawings on what peace means to them; conducting an English lesson themed ‘Cooperation and Diversity’ where we show them the different countries, flags, languages, instruments and food, and connecting them to the English vocabulary; running teamwork assignments; and holding a question-answer session to revisit what has been learned.

“The objective is not only about teaching English, but striving to instil in the children the noble values of teamwork, respect and good communications to create a harmonious state.

“This, we hope, would be applied by them in their everyday life,” said HWPL in a release.

Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, who officiated at the closing ceremony, expressed thanks to SK Riih Daso under the leadership of headmaster Nixtion Oscar Raymond, the Bukit Semuja Education Zone team and HWPL for working together in making this camp programme a reality.

“Especially to the HWPL, thank you for being here and highlight the importance of education and peace.

“My hope is that ‘English in Camp’ would not end here; we hope to see more programmes in the future,” he said.

The HWPL advocates the culture of peace through various means such as forums, education, volunteer work and campaigns, as it seeks to contribute to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

Registered with the Seoul Metropolitan Government of the Republic of Korea in 2013, it is associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) and in special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

With its partner group the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), and affiliate group the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), HWPL is leading an international peace movement with leaders in all walks of life without being limited by national, cultural, or ideological boundaries – in the hope of assuring sustainable peace for future generations.

For more information, go to www.hwpl.kr.