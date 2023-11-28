Sabah needs better medical facilities and services – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wants the Federal Government to ensure that medical facilities and services in Sabah are at an optimal level.

He added that the State Government is aware that equipment in hospitals has exceeded its operational lifespan and needs to be replaced with new medical equipment to meet the needs of various new service disciplines.

“It is the State Government’s aspiration to see more medical facilities and specialist hospitals developed, along with an increase in specialist doctors, so that the people in this country can enjoy more comfortable and effective medical services.

“This includes the improvement and upgrading of public health clinics in Sabah so that services can be enhanced, especially for the rural population in this state,” he said at the Sedafiat Awards Ceremony 2023 here on Monday.

Hajiji pointed out that in an effort to ensure continuous improvement in the healthcare sector, the state government welcomed the 2024 Budget tabled by the Prime Minister last October, which allocated RM150 million to build five new health clinics, including on Mantanani Island, Kota Belud.

“The concern of the Federal Government is highly appreciated because these facilities have long been awaited by the residents of the island,” he said.

Hajiji said that Sedafiat Sdn Bhd has played a crucial role as a leading support service company in hospitals to ensure that the people of this state have good healthcare facilities, contributing to productivity.

According to him, as the leading support service provider in hospitals, it is the responsibility of Sedafiat citizens to work together with the government to provide the best and excellent services to the people, while continuously improving the company’s management.

“I congratulate Sedafiat for implementing the Sedafiat Technology Innovation & Creativity (STIC) program, which is able to provide high-quality productivity and work quality to further enhance the company’s service delivery to the public,” he said.

According to him, throughout its service, the company has provided excellent services, receiving several awards, including the Excellent Hospital Support Service Performance with a five star rating from the Ministry of Health for six consecutive years (2018 to 2023), Sabah Top Achievers Award 2019 (Industry Excellence in Hospital Support Services) in 2019; Malaysia Top Achievers Award 2019 (Industry Excellence in Hospital Support Services) in 2019; The Brand Laureate 2022 Bumiputera Best Brands Awards in 2022, and The Brand Laureate 2022-2023 CEO of The Year, Integrated Facility Management in 2023.

Hajiji said that through the Sedafiat Sports Carnival program, attended by 380 employees, it shows that Sedafiat personnel prioritize physical and environmental health to achieve job quality.