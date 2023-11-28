Sandakan’s streetlights, trees issues brought up in House

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Karamunting assemblyman Hiew Vun Zin brought the attention of the State Assembly to the issue of streetlights and large trees on Cecily Road in Sandakan.

In the past few months alone, there have been three cases of trees falling onto the road due to bad weather.

“Once, a Myvi rear-ended a lorry because it abruptly stopped to avoid a tree. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. With many large trees posing a potential hazard on Cecily Road, it is crucial for the safety of drivers and residents that the Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) under the Local Government and Housing Ministry and the Public Works Department (PWD) promptly remove these dangerous trees.

“Additionally, Cecily Road is poorly lit, with some streetlights not functioning. I urge PWD and SESB to take immediate action to address this. When it comes to people’s safety, it must be our top priority,” said Hiew when debating the state budget.

“I request that MPS prioritize resolving issues affecting the people first. It has come to my attention that there is funding allocated for planting flowers from Batu 8 to Batu 16. Why is this allocation not being used for more urgent matters such as adhering to grass-cutting schedules and removing hazardous trees?

“It seems that MPS is not prioritizing correctly. I hope the Local Government and Housing Ministry will pay attention to MPS’s actions, as the problems under MPS directly affect the people of Sandakan. Solve the problems first, fix the damaged facilities, cut the grass on schedule, and remove hazardous roadside trees. Prioritize problem-solving,” he stressed.

Hiew also said that there has been an influx of visitors from China and other countries to Sabah, and they have criticized issues such as litter in the sea and street beggars.

In the age of social media, negative information spreads quickly worldwide through platforms like Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, Hiew lamented and added that when tourists share negative experiences, it tarnishes Sabah’s image globally.

This is crucial because it not only embarrasses Sabah but also affects potential tourists, he said and pointed out that the State Government, especially the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry must take responsibility for addressing these issues.

“The ministry is responsible for our tourist centres, ensuring the safety of tourists, cleaning up litter on beaches and in the sea, and resolving issues related to street beggars, especially in tourist hotspots like Semporna and our islands.

“The Sabah government must take this matter seriously. While actively promoting Sabah as a tourist destination, it is pointless if visitors return to their countries and spread negative perceptions about Sabah,” he said.

Hiew also urged the government to offer more courses related to oil and gas at higher learning institutes in Sabah, such as UMS and MARA.

“Many high-skilled workers in the oil and gas industry come from outside Sabah, while our local graduates struggle to find employment.

“I hope that more technical and skill-based courses will be available in Sabah so that our youth can stay close to home for education and employment. After graduating, they can contribute to Sabah’s development.

“This is crucial as Sabah is progressing rapidly under the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju with significant investments. I hope this also means more job opportunities for the youth of Sabah. Therefore, to meet the demand for skilled workers, we should train and educate our own youth to fill these job vacancies, providing them with good-paying jobs,” Hiew stressed.