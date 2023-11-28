SEB’s Isthmus Run 2023 raises RM176,000 for charity

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB)’s Isthmus Run 2023 recently not only drew record participation, but also raised RM176,000 for charity.

For this edition, which was themed ‘Run for Sustainability’, the event registered 3,120 runners.

“The Sarawak Energy Isthmus Run made a successful comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic,” said SEB in a statement yesterday.

Speaking at the event, SEB group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili emphasised the corporation’s flagship run’s vital role in promoting community engagement, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and making meaningful contributions to charity.

Sharbini, who flagged off the 10km and 5km race categories, announced that the proceeds from the event would be evenly distributed among eight charitable organisations: namely Sarawak Eco Warriors, Engineers Without Borders Malaysia Sarawak Branch, Life Care Society, Sarawak Women for Women Society, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Mental Health Association of Sarawak, Kuching Autistic Association, and the Kidney Association of Sarawak.

The Half-Marathon (21km) made its debut in the Isthmus Run’s line-up this year, marking the first inclusion since the event’s inception in 2013.

Despite the 4.30am flag-off, 786 participants of the Half-Marathon category were already warmed up for the race.

The top runners in the Half-Marathon’s men’s division were Azwan Bunjing, Syahrullah Safri, and Hazarullah Safri, while in the women’s division were Yong Yee Ling, Chang Chin Lian and Priscilla Inting.

The winner, first and second runners-up of this category received cash prizes of RM1,500, RM750 and RM500, respectively.

M Shahir and Hii Win Nie came out tops in the respective men and women’s divisions of the 10km race, with each taking home RM600.

The respective men runners-up of this category were Danish Haikal and Sunny Jong, who pocketed RM500 and RM400, respectively; while the women runners’ up were Lim Mei Chen and Ang Yik Ching.

All the Top 15 finishers in both the 21km and 10km categories also received cash.

The 10km category recorded 732 runners, and the 5km ‘Fun Run’, 1,602 runners.

“In line with its sustainability theme, this year’s event featured eco-friendly initiatives, such as the use of water dispensers, biodegradable paper cups and reusable non-woven race pack bags,” said SEB.

“As Malaysia’s largest renewable energy developer, Sarawak Energy remains committed to advocating sustainability and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” it added.

Also present at the event were SEB board member Dato Sri Fong Joo Chung and the group executive committee members.