SSC Samarahan edges out Beluran Rugby to claim Komodo Sevens spoon category in KK

KUCHING (Nov 28): SSC Samarahan won the Spoon category of the Komodo Sevens International Rugby Championship, which ended at SM La Salle, Kota Kinabalu last Saturday.

The team comprising Under 12 players from SK Empila and SK Kampung Baru from Samarahan edged Beluran Rugby 19-17 in the final to collect the trophy and medals.

SSC Samarahan won their opener 19-5 against Heartian Rugby 19-5 but lost the next two games 22-26 to Bonor Tumalanda and 5-12 to Viking Johor.

The quarterfinals saw them beating Bait Crocs 17-7 before going on to beat Petagas Panthers 24-5 in the semifinal.

Boys from SK Empila were Kyrish Muqrish Mohamad, Muhammad Farish Zaquan Sarkawi, Aidil Wafi Azli, Haziq Nur Hakim Zaky, Mohamd Hairizatul Arsyad Serkawi, and Muhammad Aqil Basyar Abdullah, while the SK Kampung Baru players were Muhammad Ariff Bahtia, Adam Sabu, Aiman Syarifudin Samat, Mohammad Luftir Rahman Abdul Razak, Mohamad Syafiq Masidi, and Aniq Farrish Fadeli.

SK Empila headmaster Wan Suhardi Wan Dahlan was the team manager, while the head coach was Yusanani Yunus, who was assisted by Mohamad Syahril Ben from SK Empila, and the team physiotherapist was Abdul Kareem Firdaus Abdul Razak from SK Kampung Baru.

Yusanani said she was satisfied with the team’s performance and thanked the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), teachers, and parents who supported the team.