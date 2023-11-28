State Govt serious in fighting corruption – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): The State Government stands firm in its stance to fight corruption in the state, including regarding the controversy-ridden State Water Department.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said they would not compromise about the matter as it is a major ‘sickness’ that can turn into an obstacle when addressing issues such as water problems here.

Hajiji said the ongoing ‘Sabah Watergate’ court trial serves as a reminder not only to the State Water Department but also civil servants and leadership in Sabah on the practice of dishonesty.

“I have heard claims of (illegal) selling of water here recently, and the State Government does not take this issue lightly.

“I have already told the State Secretary to investigate this matter. If it is true, then we will take action.

“If corruption is not tackled, it will hinder any development or programme by the government,” he told Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at the State Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

Shafie had inquired on the government’s step to tackle corruption issues in the State Water Department, and he claimed selective supplying of water at several areas in Sabah, including in his constituency, implying an aspect of corruption in the matter as water tanks were seen sending water to certain areas despite the department stating it does not have enough supply.

The opposition leader also questioned why the current State Water Department director still retains his post despite having been investigated for corruption previously.

The current director, Suhaimi Asbullah, had told the Sessions Court here on May 26 this year that he had obtained RM1.6 million in cash from a contribution collection scheme during his tenure as a Beaufort division water engineer, but he had handed over the money voluntarily to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) three years ago.

Shafie also inquired on the construction of Ranhill Sabah Energy (RSE) Independent Power Station (IPP) 3 in Kimanis – which has a capacity of 100 MegaWatts (MW) and is expected to start operations in March 2026 and will supply energy directly to the Sabah Grid – as he wondered why the State Government could not build its own IPPs rather than depend on the private sector.

In response, Hajiji said RSE was given the approval to build the IPP by the Energy Commission (EC) and he understands the concern as the State Government has to bear the cost of subsidies for the IPPs, but the authority ultimately falls on the EC despite the State Government already giving their thoughts and recommendations on the matter.

“If too many IPPs are built, we have to bear the cost of subsidies. Of course we do not want such a situation but we are currently figuring out the best method to tackle the problem, especially through considering hydroelectricity or other new and cheaper energy generation sources which can benefit consumers in Sabah.

“I agree that we have to be careful in such matters as it can be burdening but rest assured, when the Energy Commision of Sabah (ECoS) takes over the regulatory power for electricity and renewable energy in Sabah next year, we will make favourable decisions which would not burden us,” said the Chief Minister.