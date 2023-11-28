Stop delirious thoughts of taking over Putrajaya, PM Anwar tells Perikatan after yet another MP declares support for govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today told Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs to stop having what he called delirious thoughts of taking over the government.

He said his remark was a reflection of the Opposition bloc’s MPs shifting their support for the unity government.

“I understand that Kota Baru is very angry with Bukit Gantang,” he said, referring to PAS’ Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal respectively.

“Can’t help to be angry, when every month [they]talk about taking over the government [but yet]every month there are party members leaving. So this means that, first, stop delirious thoughts of wanting to take over the government,” Anwar told the Parliament during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Secondly, Anwar said there was nothing wrong with the Bukit Gantang MP’s supplementary question in asking if the Prime Minister was ready to accept more lawmakers from the Opposition bloc to join hands in prioritising the public’s wellbeing.

He was responding to Takiyuddin who described the Bukit Gantang MP’s question as strange, while questioning Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 15th general election manifesto, whereby among others, promised equal allocation for MPs regardless of their party of origin.

“Do you agree that the constituency development fund should be used for the constituency, and not only allocated for development in areas of MPs who support the government, and not be used as a tool to praise, flatter, and I apologise for using this word: to bootlick?” Takiyuddin asked.

Further responding to the Kota Baru MP, Anwar said he never said that every MP must support the unity government.

However, he contrasted this with PN’s election campaign which focused on making PH the bogeymen by accusing it of opposing Islam and erasing Malay privileges.

“Three years in the government, ministers the other side, I’m saying this, what allocation did they give to the people? What teachings and hadith apply to others but not you?” Anwar said referring to Quran verses that were read by Takiyuddin with reference to his question on the allocations to Opposition MPs.

He added by accusing Takiyuddin of reading the Quran verses but still misusing them.

“So you have read the Quran, you have to give to all MPs, why in those three years you didn’t give allocations equally? What Quran were you reading at the time?

“Don’t use the Quran and abuse it for falsehood, if you were consistent, I respect that during your time you said there was no corruption, no gambling, you gave allocation, I salute that, but it didn’t happen… you can shout as much as you can but you cannot deny reality,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that he had previously told the Opposition MPs to discuss with Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof with regard to MPs’ allocations as was done during Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s time as prime minister.

“Kota Baru was on the negotiation team, he has forgotten all that. He was in the discussions. I have never said that the conditions were to support the prime minister, and lick his boots.

“They admit that they are a responsible Opposition, to what extent were they responsible?

“We are not Malays? We are not Islam? They say prayers that curse others and yet they ask people to vote in a proper manner, so I would like to stress that we have never blocked any discussions regarding the allocations for the MPs, but there are regulations to follow as we abide by the Federal Constitution, it’s not automatic and there was no preemptive conditions and I gave room to the deputy prime minister for discussions.

“This I would like to ask Kota Baru to let his friends know,” he said.

To insult the Madani concept, Anwar said was not accurate. He added that what was decided in the PH coalition manifesto he has abided by it.

“We did not include that it was compulsory to support the prime minister in order to receive allocations.

“But they did not discuss, they were such snobs. I recall when I was the Opposition leader, when I was called — Pagoh (Bersatu MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) did not want to meet he was in a different class — but with Bera (Umno MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) he met us and we discussed.

“I don’t have any problem, I don’t feel as though my position or influence is threatened, that’s why I want to explain that… as what I said in the Pakatan Harapan Congress [last weekend], you can throw insults but to say we are not Malays and not Islam, for me this is unacceptable, there has to be some form of decorum of respect,” Anwar said.

He added that the government would rarely include an Opposition representative in bilateral discussions with a foreign government.

“When I was at the Kedah border, Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao, I invited the Perlis and Kedah menteris besar The Thai prime ,inister did not invite them, but I made it possible for them to be present because I know my limits and I can differentiate between politics and I recognise them

“So I don’t speak in a ‘holier than thou’ manner here… my advice, as a friend — although Kota Baru used the term former-friend [to refer to Bukit Gantang MP], I take [Kota Baru] as my friend, discuss first with the DPMII and find a good resolve,” Anwar said.

The Bukit Gantang MP became the fifth Bersatu MP to shift his support for the unity government leadership.

Syed Abu Hussin joins his fellow party members Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain, Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik and Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, who voiced their support for the prime minister. – Malay Mail