S’wak committed in appeal for exemption of NCR land under EUDR, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development will continue working closely with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities Malaysia (MPIC) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC) to appeal to the European Union (EU) to grant special exemption to native customary rights (NCR) land so as to not deprive the indigenous community the opportunity to uplift their livelihood and wellbeing.

Its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said one of the latest developments that posed a challenge to develop NCR lands in the state is the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR).

“This newly enforced regulation is detrimental to the government’s effort to eradicate poverty and uplifting the socio-economic wellbeing of the indigenous communities in Sarawak.

“The EUDR will not only affect oil palm but also other major commodity crops and livestock such as rubber, cocoa, coffee, soya, cattle and wood, as well as products derived from these commodities.

“This regulation is not only restricting development on NCR land, but also contradicting the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG) Agenda,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Later in a press conference, he told reporters that MPIC is in the process of appealing for the exemption of NCR lands under the EUDR.

“This is so we can carry out agriculture activities for rubber, coffee, cocoa, other crops and even livestock,” he said.

He was optimistic the EUDR will consider the request especially out of humanity.

“I have a strong belief that they will consider because this is also in contradiction to the SDG, which is their idea also…so they have to understand,” he said.