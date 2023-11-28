Tellian rep calls for student Per Capita Grant Aid to be raised in Sarawak

MUKAH (Nov 28): The Per Capita Grant Aid (PCG) for students in Sarawak schools needs to be increased, said Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

According to him, this would help scout for and develop the talents of potential students.

“If we look at the rate now, per school will only get RM200 if the enrollment is from one to 50 students. This rate is not relevant for schools in Sarawak,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Royston said this was based on the Financial Circular Series 1/2021 from the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“Obviously, the matter does not take into account the distance and location of the school.

“It causes a big problem especially for rural schools with a small number of students who do not participate in activities at the district, division, and not to mention the state level.

“This in turn will affect the opportunities of the talents of potential students,” he said.

He added rural students will not have equal rights in this regard.

Royston suggested that the MoE and state’s Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development provide additional allocations for PCG in schools.