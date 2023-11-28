Trust fund still under consideration – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): The suggestion for Sabah to have a trust fund to channel unused allocations is still under consideration by the concerned parties, said State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said the State Government had put forth an official suggestion to set up a trust fund so the unused allocation can be continuously utilised without having to return it to the Federal Government.

Masidi reminded that in a previous State Assembly sitting here, the amendment to the Government Trust Funds Act 1964 was made to facilitate setting up such a trust fund.

“And we had held engagement sessions with the relevant parties. The most recent development from a State Action Development Council meeting told us that the parties are considering the idea.

“However, we were also told that certain allocations cannot be put inside this trust fund, such as allocations received by the state from the Federal Government that are considered as loans.

“For example, if the allocation we receive is through the Federal Government borrowing funds from certain institutions, the state would have to return that allocation by end of the year,” he told Sebatik assemblyman Datuk Hassan A Gani Pg Amir who inquired on the matter at a State Assembly sitting here on Tuesday.

Assistant Finance Minister Tan Lee Fatt during the same question and answer session, also responded to Hassan’s query on what is the impact of the state’s increased revenue to the well-being of the people, especially in rural areas, and what sector is the focus of the revenue distribution.

Tan said the state had recorded a 51.74 percent increase in revenue or from RM3.591 billion to RM5.449 billion in 2021, while the following year saw the highest increase in revenue with a collection of RM6.960 billion.

He said in line with the increase in the state’s revenue collection, the State Government is trying to increase the amount of allocations distributed to ministries and departments.

In 2022, it had distributed RM4.596 billion, while this year saw a 10 percent increase to RM5.138 billion.

“The State Government is always committed to welfare efforts for the people in rural areas. The increase in revenue has enabled it to enhance efforts to improve basic facilities and infrastructure in Sabah for bettering the welfare of the people.

“The State Government was able to increase allocations under the infrastructure, agriculture, social, human capital development, tourism, industry, women’s development, and youth and ICT development sectors.

“The total increase of allocations distributed in 2023 compared to 2022 was as much as RM542 million. This shows the State Government prepared the Budget inclusively regardless of city or rural areas.

“The focus of the revenue distribution is not targeted solely at rural areas only but it is made holistically and inclusively towards the entire state of Sabah,” he said.