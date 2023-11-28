UTS students win awards at national WWF Climate Communication Challenge

SIBU (Nov 28): University Technology Sarawak (UTS) School of Computing and Creative Media students clinched several awards at the WWF Climate Communication Challenge 2023.

They were among the top 20 Computer Science students from among 300 participants nationwide.

In a statement, UTS said Brandon Chong Kian Hua, with his poster titled ‘Make the Switch and Save!’, secured the coveted Special Jury Award to receive RM1,000 and a certificate.

Juriffa Azila Jahari, Michelle Vanessa Lawrence, and Brendon Wong Tiing Sheng earned Outstanding Awards for their poster entitled ‘The Relationship Between Climate and Nature’.

They each received certificates of recognition and a total of RM500.

Bryan Cho Zhe, Chung Piek Naa, and Wong En Tien also won Outstanding Awards for their group poster titled ‘Greening Consumer Mindset’ to receive certificates of recognition and a total of RM500.

Organised by WWF-Malaysia in collaboration with Earth Hour, this competition provided an innovative platform for showcasing talent by creating content inspired by the ‘Securing Our Future: Net Zero Pathways for Malaysia’ report.

The award ceremony took place on Nov 18, 2023, at Mangrove Point, Selangor, coinciding with ‘Festival AlamSekitar #MyTogetherPossible 2023’.