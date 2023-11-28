Visitor arrivals to Sarawak expected to achieve 4 mln in 2024, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Nov 28): Visitor arrivals to Sarawak is expected to achieve 4 million in 2024, with an estimated RM9.76 billion in revenue, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this is in view of the encouraging trend of visitor arrivals the state has achieved this year.

“As of October, Sarawak has received 3.18 million visitors, which is an increase of 131.34 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

“The tourism receipts stood at RM8.07 billion, an increase of 143.81 per cent, which contributed about 5.75 per cent to Sarawak’s GDP,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He noted that previously, his ministry had projected 3 million visitors’ arrivals with RM7.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

He also touched on tourist arrivals into Malaysia where as of Sept this year, 14.4 million international tourist arrivals were recorded against the targeted 16.1 million for the year 2023, generating RM47.4 billion in tourism receipts.

“Tourist arrivals into Malaysia in 2022 increased by 7,375 per cent to 10.07 million compared to the same corresponding period in 2021 generating tourism receipts of RM28.2 billion,” he added.

On Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H), Abdul Karim said his ministry has approved a total of 2,286 participants where a majority of them were from United Kingdom (315), China (302), Taiwan (219), Hong Kong (216) and Singapore (175).

“In line with Sarawak’s digitalisation drive under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, the ministry introduced the implementation of online application on June 1, 2023.

“As at November 2023 today, we have received a total of 203 applications online. This will certainly revitalise the S-MM2H programme, restore, and attract ideal target groups into Sarawak and indirectly revive the economic activity in Sarawak,” he said.

He also touched on Regional Tourism Satellite Account (RTSA) 2023 where the second exercise is currently being conducted at various entry points in Sarawak.

“It is used to identify key trends in tourism, such as popular destinations, visitor demographics, and spending patterns which will be used to develop targeted marketing strategies and enhance overall visitor experience.

“By 2024, the result of RTSA can be used to evaluate our various tourism initiatives, marketing campaigns and effectiveness of our policy planning,” he said.