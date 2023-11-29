Abg Johari: Sarawak exploring establishment of single transport authority

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak is exploring the establishment of a single transport authority to strengthen its management and coordination to ensure service delivery fulfils the public demand, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are studying Singapore’s model of Land Transport Authority (LTA), where this Authority plans and manages the whole Singapore’s public transportation system through active private sector participation,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He pointed out that transformation of our transport sector must be managed through a holistic and integrated approach.

“We need to strengthen our transport management and coordination to ensure its service delivery fulfils the public demand,” he said.

On a related matter, he expressed confidence that Kuching Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) will be completed according to schedule and commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

He also revealed at the same time, the Sarawak government is planning for the ART project for Bintulu.

“The Kuching public transportation system through ART powered by green hydrogen is on the right track. The ART is currently undergoing the proof-of-concept (POC) exercise until 15 December 2023.

“The recently awarded contract for the Blue Line marked the beginning of massive construction activities for the ART project,” he said.

He said Sarawak’s initiative to utilise green hydrogen to fuel its public transport is well aligned with the United Nations’ goal to combat climate change and achieve a Zero Carbon Emission target by 2050.

He also said during the 2023 National Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Council Meeting, the UN’s representative Her Excellency Karima El Korri praised Sarawak’s initiatives in promoting SDG and green energy.