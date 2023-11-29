Wednesday, November 29
Anwar: GPS, Abg Jo play vital roles to ensure unity govt’s stability

(Front, from left) Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Vice-President of Indonesia Dr Ma’ruf Amin and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stand for the national anthem at the Global Muslim Business Forum 2023 Gala Dinner in Kuching. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (Nov 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim marked his first year leading the Unity Government today by thanking Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for supporting him to ensure political stability in the country.

Speaking at the Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) gala dinner here tonight, he said the support had enabled him to steer the country back towards strengthening its economy and charting future progress.

“I just want to say this, that I cannot ignore the fact that Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari and GPS played a vital role in this regard,” he said.

He said the first few months of the formation of the Unity Government had seen them facing some “minor turbulence” but he was grateful that the government had becoming more stable after a year.

“We can (now) talk about energy transition, digital transformation, economic vibrancy because we are politically stable… we have more than two-thirds majority in Parliament,” he said. — Bernama

