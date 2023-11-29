Anwar praises S’wak govt for sustainability initiatives, political stability

KUCHING (Nov 29): The Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg must be credited for various environmental sustainability initiatives and political stability on the national front, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the Sarawak government has taken the risk in proceeding with various hydrogen, hydropower, and other renewable energy initiatives for the benefit of the state and the country at large.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of the federal Unity Government and we can talk about energy transition, digital transformation, and economic vibrancy because we are politically stable.

“We have more than two-thirds majority in Parliament but I just want to say I cannot ignore the fact that Sarawak Premier Abang Johari and the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition have played a vital role,” he said at the Global Muslim Business Forum 2023 gala dinner here last night.

Anwar said mutual understanding and appreciation have been ingrained in the social fabric of Sarawakian society and interfaith dialogue through various forums must continue.

“For them (Sarawak) to be able to continue this mission and empathise with the people of various religions and cultures and at the same time, to continue to promote the welfare of Muslims, business, and economics is of course a remarkable feat,” he said.

Anwar also called for closer cooperation among Muslim countries to drive greater adoption of Islamic financing, as well as promoting wider recognition of halal certificates, and collaboration in the halal industry.

He said the country aspires to take the lead in the international halal market by achieving a halal export value of over RM63 billion by 2025.

Among those in attendance were Indonesian vice president Prof Dr (HC) KH Ma’ruf Amin; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; and Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.