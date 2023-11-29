APM reports floodwater in Beluru District receding

MIRI (Nov 29): The flooding over low-lying villages in Beluru District is receding, and locals are hoping that the sunny weather would last to enable them to get about their daily activities.

According to Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri, the weather over Baram Basin yesterday was still cloudy over although signs of receding water was already detected by its monitoring teams in Baram.

“The floodwater level in the upper reaches of the Baram River has shown signs of receding after heavy rainfall until Nov 24 caused rivers to burst their banks and triggered floods to hit low-lying areas,” it said in a statement.

No evacuation centre was opened in the district.

A monitoring team went to evaluate the situation at Rumah Ruang and Rumah Awat along Sungai Nat yesterday morning, and found both longhouses to be inundated under less than one metre of flood water.

The floodwater had slowly receded and only the lower part of some longhouses close to the river still inundated.

According to APM Miri, the main road is still passable although it is slippery and the villagers are advised to always be aware of the water level, and be ready to evacuate should the situation get worse.