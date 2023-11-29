Aquatic centre in Likas to complete renovation, upgrading next year

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Renovation and upgrading works at the now closed aquatic centre at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas are expected to be fully completed in the middle of 2024.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin said the public had been notified of closure through notices at the premises and via electronic media.

According to him, the upgrading works include the completed installation of a new electronic scoreboard and rewiring of the electrical system (short-circuit).

“As for installation of roof at the children pool, it is 98 per cent completed and is expected to be ready in early December 2023.

“Renovation works on the plumbing system at the pool is expected to start in January 2024.

“The work completion period is three months after appointment (is awarded),” Ellron explained on the progress made as of November 2023 when winding up for his ministry at the State Assembly sitting on Wednesday.

Ellron who is also Sook assemblyman, assured that the preparation of the state aquatic squad for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak next year is going on smoothly.

He said training will be conducted at the Penampang Sports Complex swimming pool until the end of January next year.

“The matter has been discussed with the association (Sabah Aquatic Sports Association) to ensure training will go on as usual.

“We are aware of the limitations at the Penampang Sports Complex. However, the scheduling has been adjusted to provide for Sukma training and also for the public use … this is to ensure the team training will not be disrupted.

“For information, the swimming facility (at Penampang Sports Complex) will be opened until at night for the purpose,” he said.

On the Sabah Games (Saga) which will take place from December 16-22, a total of 3,110 athletes and officials from throughout the state will be involved.

Competitions for the state premier multi-sport event will also take place in Ranau, Tuaran and Keningau despite Kota Kinabalu being the 10th edition host of the Games, where 182 golds, 182 silvers and 262 bronzes will be up for grabs from 22 sports.