Awg Tengah: 71 resettlement, village expansion schemes approved under 12MP, Projek Rakyat

KUCHING (Nov 29): A total of 71 Resettlement Scheme (SPS) and Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) have been approved under the provisions of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the Projek Rakyat as of Oct 31 this year.

In disclosing this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, said these schemes will provide a total of 7,113 residential lots with an estimated implementation cost of RM1.13 billion.

“Out of the 71 projects, 15 projects have already been fully completed according to the development scope and the remaining 56 projects will continue until the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said in his ministerial winding-up at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said the implementation of SPS an SPK programmes since the 4th Malaysia Plan signify the state government’s commitment and concern for low-income people who need land to build houses.

Since May 6, 2018, said the SPS and SPK projects that have been implemented are using improved infrastructure specifications such as paved roads, concrete ditches, walled lots, as well water and electricity supply reticulation systems.

He added the Sarawak government has also set a land premium payment of no more than RM2,500 for each residential lot in SPS and SPK even though the cost of preparing each lot is within the range of RM120,000 to RM150,000.

“This proves the concern of the GPS government which always pays attention to the people who need help,” he added.