Awg Tengah: Over RM70 mln generated through export of products, services via Statos

KUCHING (Nov 29): More than RM70 million have been generated through the export of products and services through Sarawak Trade & Tourism Office Singapore (Statos), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said Statos, which was established in 2019, has been playing the role of a facilitator for trade, investment and tourism in Singapore.

According to him, Statos aims to connect Sarawak to the global market through Singapore. Besides connecting Sarawakian enterprises to the Singapore market, it also promotes Sarawakian food and tourism to the world by hosting webinars, participating in Singapore trade shows and introducing the Sarawak Ambassador programme as well as the Promotion Assistance Scheme.

“To date, these activities have successfully generated more than RM70 million of export, with more than 35 local suppliers to export their products and services globally through Singapore including 19 Sarawakian enterprises supported under the Promotion Assistance Scheme offered by Statos.

“In addition, these activities also attracted three Singaporean companies to organise business retreats and events in Sarawak, involving more than 400 participants.

“In terms of investment, a Singaporean company is in negotiation to invest approximately RM45 million in floating solar panel manufacturing project,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Recognising the important roles and functions of an office like Statos within this region, Sarawak has established a trade and tourism office in Brunei Darussalam which is expected to be in operation by next year, Awang Tengah said.

“We are also planning to set up a similar office in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“To ensure all these initiatives and efforts are more effective, my ministry will develop the Sarawak Investment Policy with the aim to provide a comprehensive investment promotion strategy, including formulating well-structured and targeted investment incentives to attract both domestic and international investors,” he added.