Awg Tengah: State developing four hubs under Sarawak Gas Roadmap

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak is in the midst of developing four hubs; namely in Bintulu, Samalaju, Miri and Kuching under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to him, these hubs will provide access to gas, green energy and carbon capture infrastructure to enable the industries to achieve Net Zero target by 2050.

For the Bintulu hub, the Petchem Industrial Park is rapidly developing, Awang Tengah, who is also the International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said.

“The RM7-billion methanol project is at pre-commissioning stage and the RM363-million medical glove project is under construction.

“Meanwhile, one sour gas commercialisation project of RM23 billion is at construction stage and three projects are expected to reach final investment decision (FID) in 2024, comprising two hydrogen projects worth RM24 billion and one sour gas commercialisation project of RM23 billion,” he said when delivering his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

For the Samalaju hub, he said Petros will be investing in pipelines to deliver gas to Samalaju Industrial Park by the end of 2025.

“This will enable the commissioning of 1GW combine cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

“Whilst in Miri, Petros is developing 500MW CCGT power plant in collaboration with SEB and to be operational by 2027,” he said.

As for the upcoming Kuching Gas Hub, he added, Petros has completed the feasibility study and will complete the concept select by 2024.

“The Sarawak Gas Roadmap is gaining momentum, as such we welcome foreign and domestic investors to participate in the opportunities outlined.

“Sarawak’s strong renewable energy potential presents a major attraction for investors to meet their Net Zero Carbon target. Consequently, these will lead to high value and quality investment to Sarawak to support our development agenda, particularly on green and digital economy,” he added.