Bandar Baru Semariang residents find abandoned newborn girl

KUCHING (Nov 29): Residents in Bandar Baru Semariang discovered an abandoned newborn baby today.

Based on video circulating on social media, the girl, with umbilical cord still attached, was promptly rescued by residents from what appears to an area with secondary jungle.

A woman could be seen wrapping the baby in a towel as several other concerned women gathered around her.

The baby was later brought to an eatery, where the concerned women attempted to make her more comfortable.

According to sources, the baby will be sent for a medical check-up at a nearby hospital.

The authorities have been informed and The Borneo Post is working to gather more information from the police.

MORE TO COME