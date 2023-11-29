Body of man found floating near ferry in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 29): The body of a man was found floating near a ferry at a shipyard in Jalan Sungai Maaw here yesterday.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, police were notified by members of the public about the discovery at 8.15am.

“The victim, in his 40s, was found floating in Sungai Batang Igan. He was topless and was only wearing blue shorts when discovered.

“Further inspection found no criminal elements involved as there were no external injuries found on the victim’s body,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli added that an Indonesian woman confirmed the victim’s identity as that of her husband based on the tattoo on his right arm and his shorts.

He said the woman last saw her husband three days before the discovery of his body.

“The woman also informed that her husband had mental illness,” he added.

He said the case is classified as sudden death and a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.