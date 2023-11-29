Commission sees 1,159 cooperatives in S’wak up to 2022

KUCHING (Nov 29): Up to December 31, 2022, a total of 1,159 cooperatives from Sarawak are registered as of December 31, 2022, according to the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM).

SKM Sarawak deputy director Norazlan Anuar said this encompasses a total number of 310,125 cooperative members and a collective shares/fees coming up to RM224.38 million for 2022.

“Total cumulative assets have reached RM647.49 million, while revenue contribution by the cooperative movements of Sarawak in 2022 reached RM392.59 million,” he said during a luncheon with the media here.

As of October 31, 2023, Norazlan said SKM has approved its Working Capital Financing to six cooperatives in Sarawak to the sum of RM9.4 million, and additional grants of RM1.1 million to 13 cooperatives in the state.

“For the year ahead, SKM plans to organise several programmes on a state level, including Majlis Perundingan Koperasi Negeri, celebrating the state level of the Hari Koperasi Negara, an appreciation ceremony for the Top 50 Cooperatives in Sarawak 223 as well as Jualan Madani Koperasi.”

During the luncheon, the SKM deputy director thanked the media partners for playing its role in promoting SKM’s programmes in Sarawak.

He also called on the media industry to continue playing its part to disseminate information relating to cooperatives.