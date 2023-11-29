Court dismisses remand application against Kuching photographer accused of molesting woman

KUCHING (Nov 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today dismissed a remand application by police against a 26-year-old local photographer who had allegedly outraged the modesty of a woman.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan dismissed the application made by Insp Linason George Bunyi after reviewing the submission made by the suspect’s counsel Shankar Ram Asnani.

Shankar in his submission said, among others, that there was no connection between the suspect and the alleged offence, and that there was a lapse of three years from time of the alleged incident and the actual police report.

He said that as such, there was room for concoction of evidence.

It was understood that the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning by police.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.