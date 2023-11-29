Dengue, monkeypox cases among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Measures to curb the increasing cases of dengue and the prevention of monkeypox are among the focus in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament website, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) asked the Health Minister about drastic measures to curb dengue cases during the question and answer session.

Sabri Azit (PN-Jerai) asked about preventive measures to ensure monkeypox that has been reported in Malaysia, will not spread like COVID-19 virus.

During the same session, Zahari Kecik (PN-Jeli) asked the Minister of Home Affairs to state the ministry’s proactive measures to ensure the welfare of police retirees throughout the country as appreciation of their services and contributions.

Apart from that, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) asked the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives on the plan to increase the number of entrepreneurs as well as help to promote bumiputera entrepreneurs.

The Third Meeting of the Second Term of the 15th Parliament which began on Oct 9 is scheduled to end this Thursday.​ – Bernama