Deputy Premier: 258 household heads relocated to Darul Hana as of Oct 31

KUCHING (Nov 29): A total of 258 household heads (KIR) have relocated to Darul Hana as of Oct 31 this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development added that the remaining 60 are expected to relocate in the first quarter of 2024.

“Darul Hana Development Project is part of the Urban Renewal projects, in which under its Phase 1, a total of 318 KIRs from Kampung Semarang and Kampung Panglima Seman Lama.

“Phase 2, scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, will involve the relocation of 253 KIR from Kampung Pulo Ulu,” he said in his ministerial winding-up at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Awang Tengah said under Phase 1 of the Darul Hana Development Project, the state government also takes into account the needs of additional heads of families (KKT) by providing residential houses in Sungai Bedaun that can accommodate a total of 209 KKT from Kampung Semarang, Kampung Panglima Seman Lama and Kampung Pulo Ulu.

In addition, he said the Redevelopment Project of Kampung Datu, Sibu is also increasingly being implemented where a total of 251 housing units in Kampung Datu Baru and Kemuyang are ready to be offered to 239 KIR from Kampung Datu, part of Kampung Baharu and part of Kampung Hilir, Sibu who will move on second quarter of 2024.

According to Awang Tengah, the Half-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) has allocated a ceiling cost of RM601 million to implement 14 continuation projects and three new projects under the Urban Renewal program.

“This is a continuous initiative of the government in improving the standard and quality of life of the people in line with the direction of Sarawak progressing by 2030.

“The three new projects approved are the Seberang Kedai Lawas Village Redevelopment Project, the study for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project and one non-physical project which is the Sarawak Urban Development Policy,” he added.