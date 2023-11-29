DoSM: Pakan, Bukit Mabong among Top 3 friendliest districts in Malaysia

KUCHING (Nov 29): Pakan and Bukit Mabong in Sarawak, and Tongod in Sabah, have been recognised by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) as the ‘Top 3 Friendliest Districts in the Nation’.

This is based on the findings stated on DoSM’s MyCensus 2020 survey, released only in September this year.

On the survey, Pakan received a 98-per cent mark, Tongod 97.5 per cent, and Bukit Mabong, 96.3 per cent.

According to MyCensus 2020, these districts are the ‘Friendly Top 3’ because of their notably high proportions of daily interactions with neighbours.

When met yesterday, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said human factor played a big part in the DoSM’s findings.

“I guess when people visit Pakan, they would feel warmly accepted and respected, and such feeling would be imprinted on their hearts when they leave the district,” added the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president.

He pointed out that several longhouses in his constituency had even set up Muslim kitchens so that Muslims would always feel at ease and respected.

As for face-to-face interactions among neighbours in Pakan, he said it was always ‘fine’.

“We seldom hear neighbours fighting over petty things. They, too, behave decently during functions,” he added.

“In Pakan, I can say that no one, regardless of race, religion or belief, would feel alienated,” said Mawan, who is advisor on Food Security, Commodity and Regional Development in the Sarawak Premier’s Office.

For Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng, communal living does increase the likelihood of interactions among neighbours.

When contacted, the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president said a strong Christian network of churches did have a positive effect on people; hence making them friendly with one another.

“Furthermore, good road connectivity brings people together, increasing the likelihood of fostering friendship,” he added.

Pakan is one of the state constituencies under Julau parliamentary area.

On review by states, the MyCensus 2020 survey placed Kelantan as having the highest level of daily interactions with neighbours at 55.8 per cent; followed by Sabah (54.7 per cent), Terengganu (52.8 per cent), Kedah (52.7 per cent), Sarawak (51 per cent), and Perlis (50.4 per cent).

In terms of weekly interactions, the highest levels were recorded in Pulau Pinang at 50.3 per cent, Melaka at 47.6 per cent and Putrajaya, at 47.2 per cent.