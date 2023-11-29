Fadillah says not approached by any Opposition leader yet to discuss allocations

KUCHING (Nov 29): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has yet to be approached by any Opposition leader to discuss allocations, except by Muar Member of Parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the negotiations would not be conducted with the condition to support the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but to foster cooperation for the best interests of the country in administering and managing its affairs and the Parliament.

“We need an Opposition that is constructive but in what sense can we work together, including things that we should not be doing to avoid hurting the image of the country and the harmonious relations between people of various races and religions. These are the things that we need to discuss,” he said.

Fadillah told this to reporters after presenting a special address at the 2nd Global Muslim Business Forum 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He said neither the Opposition leader nor Opposition chief whip had met with him to discuss potential cooperation in various matters, including over allocations.

“There have not been any discussions on allocations. What is more important is to meet first so that we can have an agreement or framework for potential cooperation to work on, including allocations and other matters. But we need to discuss first.”

Fadillah explained that similar negotiations with the Opposition were also held by past federal governments.

“We want to discuss on the general matters, including on allocation, and how we can work together. The do’s and the don’ts. This does not mean they have to support the prime minister but to promote good governance as responsible Opposition and responsible government with both playing its roles.”

As for Syed Saddiq, Fadillah said the Muar MP had approached him as an independent parliamentarian and not representing the Opposition.

“Syed Saddiq was asking how he can obtain allocation. I said to him that he was coming as an independent and not representing the Opposition,” he said, adding no negotiation on allocation was held with the Muar MP.